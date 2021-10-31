West Tennesseans celebrate Halloween at Green Acres Farms

MILAN, Tenn. —West Tennesseans get there Halloween pumpkins at Green Acres Farms.

One way to spend Halloween day is in a pumpkin patch.

Whether it is picking out your one of a kind pumpkin to take home with you, or walking through a house made of pumpkins, attendees say the pumpkin patch always gets them in the Halloween spirit.

“Different kinds of pumpkins. We have over 100 different varieties. We also have this thing called Pumpkinville which has all of our games, activities, photo ops, sunflowers when they are in bloom, and all kinds of fun stuff for the whole family,” said co-owner of Green Acres Farms Walker Parkins.

Brittany Braser says coming to the pumpkin patch is a tradition, but this year she decided to bring a few friends along.

“I come here every couple of years and they have never been. So I wanted to give them that experience, especially after the worst year we have had being enclosed,” Braser said.

Ava Kirkendole and Adalyn Smith say with a variety of pumpkins to choose from there is always one that is unique to you.

“It is really just like a pick and choose. You never know what you are going to find. There are all different varieties from black to orange to white. You never really know what you are going to find,” Kirkendole said.

And after finding the right pumpkin, they say the best part is getting to be creative with their decorations.

“I think I am going to carve maybe a cat or a scary jack-o-lantern or something like that. She is going to be a clown for Halloween so maybe a clown theme for her,” Kirkendole said.

Braser says more than anything they enjoy stepping into a fall wonderland.

“From gourds to melons, it is insane. They have gigantic pumpkins for $20. They get creative with the different scarecrows and it is just so cute because they do something different every year,” Braser said.

Parkins says Pumpkinville with be open until November 7. And the pumpkin patch will stay open until November 14.