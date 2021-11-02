Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people.

The unexpected announcement, delivered with little fanfare in a blog post published Tuesday, represents an abrupt about-face for the social network, which first launched use of the technology more than a decade ago.

On Thursday, the company renamed itself Meta to focus on new technologies for the “metaverse,” a possible next iteration of the internet.

The company is also embroiled in a larger public relations crisis after leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen showed that it has known about the harms its products cause, yet often did little to mitigate them.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the U.S., click here.