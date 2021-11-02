JMCSS launches ‘Choose Us’ campaign

WBBJ Staff,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison county school system launches a new campaign.

Superintendent Marlon King announces the “Choose Us” campaign.
The campaign celebrates the accomplishments of school district alumni and updates the community on progress being made across the district.
Superintendent King says hundreds of successful people have graduated from the public school system and have impacted the community, region, state, and nation.

The school system wants to continue to educate and graduate quality leaders.

