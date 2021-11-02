Union students show help others for Campus, Community Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University students stepped outside to help their community on Tuesday.

“Today is Campus and Community Day, which is an annual event that Union does in gratitude to the Jackson community,” said Rebecca Edgren, Program Coordinator for the Union University Honors Community

They plan to help build up their community by volunteering with different projects, including parks and recreations and the Salvation Army.

“Our project was specially with the parks, but there are projects going on across town with churches, elementary school, nonprofits like RIFA and ARM,” Edgren said.

Students came together to help their community, just as their community has helped them.

“Honestly, we love the people. We just wanted to give back and show our act of kindness,” said Jeremiah Mrema, a Union University student volunteer.

Many students started as early as 8 a.m., and helped in any way they could.

“We’ve been out here since 8:30 this morning. It’s been a chilly 40 something degrees. At North Park we blew leaves. Here we’re just picking up trash,” Edgen said.

But volunteering doesn’t just bring the community closer, it brings the students closer as well.

“To come here as a team, it brings us even closer together, and we know we’re helping people. It’s just great,” said William Valencia, a Union University student volunteer.

Community Day has been going on for over 10 years, and they will continue the tradition next year.

