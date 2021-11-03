Travis Tritt concert coming to Jackson in January

JACKSON, Tenn. — Travis Tritt announced his 2022 tour on Tuesday, and local fans hoping to see him play won’t have far to travel.

The country music icon is scheduled to perform at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson on Thursday, January 13.

According to the center’s events calendar, the show will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Jackson show is the first stop on Tritt’s 2022 Solo Acoustic Tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday and can be purchased here.

