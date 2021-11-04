Elbert Derl Tucker, age 91, resident of Somerville, Tennessee went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 2, 2021.

Derl was born on June 11, 1930 in Des Ark, Arkansas, the son of the late Perry and Pauline Tucker. Derl served his country in the National Guard for eight years. Derl was first baptized in a creek in the Ozark mountains of Arkansas as a child. After moving to Somerville in 1953, he joined the First Baptist Church and was baptized again on March 16, 1997.

At the early age of fourteen, Derl began boxing and winning many Golden Glove Championships in his division. Derl was an avid hunter, which included rabbits, deer, squirrel and bear. His true passion was horse riding and showing them, which he continued until the age of 85. Derl owned and operated a sawmill with his father for many years then worked at Teague’s Store and owned a feeder and farrowing hog operation. At the time of his death, he was the owner of Tucker’s Trailer Park which he owned for more than forty years.

Derl is survived by his two daughter, Vickie Rutherford (George) and Debbie Whittiemore (Tommy); his stepson, Allen McElwee (Gina); his stepdaughter, Patricia Sims; eight grandkids, Kimberly Burch, Shane Burch, Dani Rutherford, Hunter McElwee, Thomas McElwee, Sara Sims, Dustin Sims, Zack Sims; and six great-grandkids.

Derl was preceded in death by the mother of his daughters, Faye Tucker Russell; mother of his stepchildren, Gladys Tucker; two brothers, Donald Tucker and Doss Tucker; and his sister, Thena Mae Arthur.

Funeral Services for Mr. Tucker will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of Somerville First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Tucker will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Randy Baker, Jimmy Summerlin, Carl Taylor, Billy Glover, Lee Smallwood, William Duncan, Dirk Jones and John McCullum.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Equus Foundation, 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, to honor his love of horses.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com