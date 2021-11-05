Additional death, 39 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department confirms that individual is a 75-year-old male who died November 2.

A total of 313 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 18,365.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 10,196 (55.5%)

38301: 6,029 (32.8%)

38356: 352 (1.9%)

38391: 172 (0.9%)

38366: 370 (2%)

38343: 115 (0.6%)

38313: 400 (2.2%)

38392: 150 (0.8%)

38355: 48 (0.3%)

38362: 237 (1.3%)

38006: 9 (0.05%)

38302: 27 (0.2%)

38308: 31 (0.2%)

38378: 10 (0.05%)

38303: 11 (0.05%)

38340: 10 (0.05%)

Unknown: 198 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 5,329 (29%)

White: 7,686 (41.8%)

Asian: 71 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 369 (2%)

Other/Multiracial: 400 (2.2%)

Unspecified: 4,510 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 10,138 (55.2%)

Male: 8,012 (43.6%)

Unknown: 215 (1.2%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 17,688 (96.3%)

Not recovered: 64 (0.3%)

Better: 70 (0.4%)

Unknown: 230 (1.3%)

Deaths: 313 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 1,355 (7.4%)

11 – 20 years: 2,557 (14%)

21 – 30 years: 3,146 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 2,712 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 2,511 (13.7%)

51 – 60 years: 2,324 (12.7%)

61 – 70 years: 1,827 (9.9%)

71 – 80 years: 1,052 (5.7%)

80+: 601 (3.3%)

Unknown: 260 (1.4%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.