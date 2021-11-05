Hub City woman celebrates 108 years of life

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Hub City native has a very big reason to celebrate.

Fannie B. Holt was born on Nov. 5, 1913, meaning Friday was her 108th birthday!

To celebrate, her family and loved ones threw her a small party in her honor. She even sang her favorite song.

Holt says she is so thankful to be here.

“I feel grand. The Lord has kept me here. I ain’t been all that good, but he just, he just let me stay here for a purpose. To help folks love more and live better,” Holt said.

All of us here at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News want to wish Holt a very happy 108th birthday!

