Hub City woman celebrates 108 years of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Hub City native has a very big reason to celebrate.
Fannie B. Holt was born on Nov. 5, 1913, meaning Friday was her 108th birthday!
To celebrate, her family and loved ones threw her a small party in her honor. She even sang her favorite song.
Holt says she is so thankful to be here.
“I feel grand. The Lord has kept me here. I ain’t been all that good, but he just, he just let me stay here for a purpose. To help folks love more and live better,” Holt said.
All of us here at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News want to wish Holt a very happy 108th birthday!
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.