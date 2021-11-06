Pet of the Week: Callie

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Callie.

Callie is about 2-years-old and a small girl at 40 lbs.

This beauty is up-to-date on shots, spayed & micro-chipped.

Callie is ready to find a special family to share all her love and cuddles.

She is great with other dogs, and loves to play tug rope. Callie also enjoys to chase balls and just enjoys being outdoors.

She absolutely loves a comfy bed and fluffy blankets to snuggle up in.

Callie would do well in most family situations but comes from a family that’s active.

She likes kids and snuggles on the couch for movie nights. Callie just enjoys life.

If you are interested in Callie or any of the other available animals from STAT check out their Facebook page here, or visit the website here.