Gov. Lee announces appointment to Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Governor Bill Lee announces key appointments to the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments and 19th judicial district.
One appointment being Doctor Logan Hampton, president of Lane College in Jackson.
Others include Assistant District Attorney General Robert Nash of Clarksville and District Attorney General Kim Helper of Franklin.
Gov. Lee says he is confident they will serve with integrity and is grateful for their commitment to our state.