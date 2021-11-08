Savannah resident dead after late night shooting

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Authorities say 37-year-old Andre Graham is dead after a late night shooting in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department says at around 2:30 a.m. on November 6, officers were notified of a possible shooting in the 300 block of Shell Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Graham deceased with a gunshot wound.

A possible person of interest has developed, however the SPD continues to investigate this incident.

If you have any information that may assist with the investigation, contact Sergeant Detective Mark Mitchell at (731) 925-3200 or text a tip to 888777.

