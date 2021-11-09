Gibson EMC, CoBank provide $15,000 in donations

TRENTON, Tenn. — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation and CoBank and are giving back to the community.

1/3 Back row, left to right are Roy M Jelks; Gibson EMC VP of Economic Development and Community Relations Emily Sullivan; CHSAA Secretary Carolyn K Nance; CHSAA Committee Member Gloria Vonn Taylor; CHSAA President Harold D Nance; Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker; front row, CHSAA Education, Membership & Scholarship Chair Monola Patterson; CHSAA Chaplain Barney Joe Brooks; CHSAA Finance Secretary Helen Hart; and CHSAA Committee Member A D Gibson.

2/3 Left to right are Town of Gibson Mayor Jim Hill; Gibson EMC VP of Economic Development and Community Relations Emily Sullivan; and Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker.

3/3 Left to right are Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker; Assistant Chief/EMR Alex Capps; and Gibson EMC VP of Economic Development and Community Relations Emily Sullivan.





The two organizations say a total of $5,000 each was given to Central High School Alumni & Associates, Trimble Fire Department, and the Town of Gibson.

The donations will be used at the Crockett County Community and Family Resource Center to make upgrades for the new after-school program.

This also includes a new thrift store, event center, food bank, and the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, the release says.

Another donation given to the Trimble Fire Department will go to buy a desktop tower, safety vests, road flares, various rescue tools, and portable oxygen tanks.

The release says Gibson will use its donation to complete the kitchen area of the Charles King Civic Center.

“As a hometown, member-owned business, we care deeply about and are committed to helping our communities as much as we can,” said Dan Rodamaker, President and CEO of Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect. “We are grateful for CoBank, a national cooperative bank that annually provides ‘Sharing Success’ matching grants to non-profits to improve the quality of life in our communities. We have a shared vision for meeting needs of our communities.”

