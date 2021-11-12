Marc Byrum announces run for Madison County Sheriff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Marc Byrum announced he is running to become the next Sheriff of Madison County.

The news release says Byrum has been with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years.

His time in the sheriff’s office includes 15 years in the narcotics unit, and most recently as the SWAT Team Commander and head of the firearms training program.

The release says he hopes to raise the sheriff’s office’s efficiency.

“I have witnessed firsthand many inefficiencies and shortcomings in the Sheriff’s office,” Byrum said. “If the citizens of Madison County elect me Sheriff, I pledge sound management and principled leadership to move the agency forward and provide an outstanding level of service to our community.”

Byrum has lived in Madison County all of his life, growing up in Mercer, graduating from both South Side High School and Lambuth College, the release says.

You can read the announcement here.

