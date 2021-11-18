Henry County church to host Live Nativity scene

PARIS, Tenn. — A Henry County church is giving the community the chance to see the nativity scene live and in person.

The Live Nativity is free and will be hosted by members of New Harmony Baptist Church in Paris the first weekend of December.

Guests will get to travel through lights and see church members dressed to represent and demonstrate the birth of Christ.

The nativity scene will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 at 7050 State Highway 69 South, between Paris and Big Sandy.

You can call New Harmony Baptist at (731) 593-5276 for more information.

You can also follow the church on Facebook for updates.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.