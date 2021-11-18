State attorneys general investigate Instagram’s affects on kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of attorneys general are leading an investigation into Meta Platforms’ Instagram.

The group is looking to learn more about how Instagram is marketed towards children, as well as its affects on the youth.

The group includes Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III.

“This activity is harming our young people. Meta’s own documents show that. So they know what’s going on — they know the mental health risks for young users on Instagram, most notably teenage girls,” Slatery said. “What we have seen from our research, media accounts and even Congressional testimony confirms our position that Meta is not going to self-correct or police itself. An investigation by the states is necessary and underway.”

The investigation aims to learn more about what the group calls “manipulative techniques” to keep children interested in staying on the photo-sharing app.

