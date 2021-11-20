Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued in parts of Alamo

ALAMO, Tenn. — A 48-hour Precautionary Boil Water notice issued for parts of Alamo.

According to information received from some Alamo residents, on Friday, November 19, residents located near the Southern Pride facility on South Mill Street were issued a Precautionary 48-hour Boil Water Notice.

Residents living in that area are advised for 48-hours or until further notice to boil water for drinking or food preparation purposes.

As a precaution, residents should do the following:

Strain water through a clean cloth prior to boiling to remove sediment or floating material

Water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one full minute to insure disinfection

The notice stated that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Water Resources in the Jackson Environmental Field Office and Nashville were notified and made aware of the situation and issued notice.

If any additional information is needed regarding the notice, contact Alamo City Hall at (731) 696-4515 or TDEC-DWR in Jackson at (731) 512-1300.