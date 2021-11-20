Shiloh Nat. Military Park to host children’s Christmas program

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park will host a children’s Christmas program.

According to a news release, the park will host a Civil War Christmas program on Saturday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m.

The unique program aims to introduce youth to the ways in which Christmas was celebrated during times of Civil War.

In a statement from the release, Shiloh Superintendent Allen Etheridge said, “We are excited to present this fun-filled, yet educational opportunity to area children.”

Participants will enjoy learning the different ways that soldiers and their families celebrated the Christmas holiday.

Children will have the chance to see how Christmas trees were decorated during that time and they will also have the opportunity to construct their very own Victorian Style ornament to take home.

If you have a child interested in participating in the Civil War Christmas event, please register them by contacting the park visitor center at (731) 689-5696.

This event is free and open to kids of all ages.

For more information visit the Shiloh National Military Park’s website here, or visit their Facebook page here.

