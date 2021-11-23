Health department offers COVID-19 booster to those 18+

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says the COVID-19 booster is now available everyone.

The department says those 18 years or older who got a Pfizer or Moderna shot can receive the booster at least six months after their initial doses.

And those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may get a booster two months after their initial dose.

COVID-19 vaccines are available with no appointment needed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can also find a vaccine near you by using this tool.

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found in the “COVID-19” tab of the website.

