Residents go door-to-door to provide Thanksgiving meals

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local community members went door-to-door to feed homebound residents.

1/3 29th annual Thanksgiving Project Care

2/3 29th annual Thanksgiving Project Care

3/3 29th annual Thanksgiving Project Care





Gibson County officials and volunteers held the 29th annual Thanksgiving Project Care event to make sure senior citizens get a meal for the holiday.

“We make meals for those who are in need of a homecooked meal. I have been doing it for about 15 years. It is something I look forward to, and I bring somebody every time,” said Tom Lannom, a volunteer.

The project gives out 300 meals across Gibson County.

Lannom says they make sure they get as many community members as possible.

“Anywhere from Medina to Gibson, Bradford, Trenton. It goes as far north as Kenton. It serves the whole county. I don’t think there is a part of the county that it does not touch,” Lannom said.

Volunteer Gary Paschall says he has been coming to volunteer since the very first year.

He adds that he would not want to spend Thanksgiving anywhere else.

“When you come into their homes to eat lunch with them, and you see tears coming down their eyes because they are so glad to see someone. There are people that will see nobody but us today, and if that doesn’t touch you, nothing will,” Paschall said.

Paschall says he participates to make sure everyone has a reason to be thankful this holiday season.

“We would just like to tell everyone, ‘Happy Thanksgiving.’ And remember everything you have to be thankful for, and we all have a lot,” Paschall said.

Lannom says he enjoys giving out meals, but also enjoys hearing the stories from the people in the community.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.