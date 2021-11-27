Mariah Carey’s mixed emotions about her signature Christmas song

LOS ANGELES (AP) – For many people, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is their go-to jam for the holiday season.

But she says she wasn’t crazy about it at first. She says when she first heard it, all she would do was critique herself on different parts of the song – and wonder why she didn’t fix one thing or another.

But now she says she ”can live with” the song and “love and accept it and embrace it.”

Carey has produced a new Christmas special.

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” debuts on Apple TV+ a week from today.

