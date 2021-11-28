Shoppers find last minute deals as Black Friday Weekend comes to an end

JACKSON, TENN. — Shoppers are wrapping their weekend spending, along with wrapping up some of those purchases. Some shoppers spent days looking for the perfect gifts, while others have found just about everything they need.

The weekend was full of deals, sales and bargains. As this weekend comes to a close, customers make those final purchases.

“I’ve done it Friday, Saturday and today. I went to Clarksville Friday, I went to Paducah yesterday and then Jackson today,” said shopper, Cindy Eaton.

Many customers used this weekend as a time to not only treat themselves, but buy gifts for loved ones.

“Electronics , airpods, phones, tablets, shoes, the whole nine yards. I bought some tv’s, a couple of iphones and some stuff for the nieces and nephews,” says Kamesha Haynes and Amy Capri.

Compared to last year, shoppers feel a little more at ease when shopping inside of stores.

“This year is a lot better because last year, it was a lot of Covid and all that stuff and this year it’s a lot less of Covid and no masks,” says Berkley Vail.

Although this shopping weekend is coming to a close, some shoppers are glad that they’re holiday shopping is finally done.

“I just got a necklace and I got one of my grown kids his shirt and my granddaughters a little something else and I’m almost done. I’m fixin’ to be done and not have to hit the stores no more,” says Eaton.

While shoppers conclude their in person spending, many are gearing up for the next big shopping event, Cyber Monday.