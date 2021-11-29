Battle of Badges sees first responders compete to give blood

JACKSON, Tenn. — First responders are heroes year round.

However, it is time to see who is the most heroic with LIFELINE Blood Service’s Battle of the Badges.

“Battle of the Badges is a competition between our local emergency first responders,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.

Madison County first responders will compete to see who can raise the most blood over the next week.

“We have seven different emergency responder agencies who have challenged one another and set projections based on their size,” Roach said.

The overall goal is 200 units of blood, divided among the groups.

“The biggest goal is last year and several years reigning champ, the [Madison County] Sheriff’s Department. Their goal is 50 units,” Roach said.

But you don’t have to be a first responder to help the team of your choice.

“If you are a family member, friend, or just have a particular group that you’re passionate about, you can put your donation toward that group,” Roach said.

Battle of the Badges started Monday, and it lasts until Saturday.

“It officially started this morning. We’ve already had some donors in, and we can’t wait to see what happens,” Roach said.

To kick-start the event, they will be collecting donations Tuesday afternoon in downtown Jackson.

“Our Bloodmobile will be in downtown Jackson tomorrow from 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in front of City Hall. Anyone can come donate, but it is particularly geared at Battle of the Badges,” Roach said.

LIFELINE encourages everyone to come out and support our first responders.

“We hope to see a lot of first responders and their friends and family there doing yet something else heroic to save lives,” Roach said.

If you would like to support your team of first responders, LIFELINE Blood Services is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

