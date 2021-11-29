Gifts needed for veterans in Humboldt

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Veterans home in Humboldt is asking for help this holiday season.

1/3 Angel Tree at Tennessee State Veterans Home

2/3 Angel Tree at Tennessee State Veterans Home

3/3 Angel Tree at Tennessee State Veterans Home





The veterans home has been hosting a Christmas Angel Tree for many years now, aiming to give their veterans a good Christmas.

The tree has been up for one week and is filled with gift ideas for their veterans.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a big deal to these guys, but especially this year. Throughout the year, we have acquired several veterans who don’t have very many family members,” said Carol Holt, Activities Director for the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

The Christmas tree will be up until Dec. 15 inside the Tennessee State Veterans Home located at 2865 East Main Street in Humboldt.

They’re asking gifts be delivered unwrapped or in gift bags.

If anyone is unable to buy gifts, they are accepting gift cards as well.

