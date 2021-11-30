Bill Lee to host live talk with Civil Rights vet Bob Woodson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is hosting a Facebook Live chat with Civil Rights veteran and Woodson Center founder Bob Woodson.

The news release says the chat is called “Hopeful America: A More Perfect Union.”

Both Lee and Woodson say they are excited to about our country.

“We are thrilled to host Bob Woodson for a meaningful conversation about our country and the days ahead,” Lee said. “As we finish this year in a season of hope, I look forward to Bob’s thoughts on what’s right about America and what it takes to pursue a more perfect Union.”

“I’m looking forward to this conversation with Governor Lee about our nation,” Woodson said. “The civil rights movement that I was part of was about giving everyone an opportunity to succeed and treating everyone fairly regardless of race, religion or creed. This is an important value that we must preserve today.”

The conversation is set to take place on Friday at 11 a.m. You can view it over Facebook or YouTube.

