Falcon Ridge Farms offers families chance to choose, cut Christmas trees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving just passed, and it’s already time to get your Christmas tree.

Falcon Ridge Farm in Toone has opened its gates for the community ahead of a busy Christmas season.

Guests can come to the farm, choose their favorite tree and cut it down to take home with them.

Owner, Ray Gilmer says Falcon Ridge offers a wide variety of trees, such as Murray Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Blue Ice, and White and Virginia Pine.

Each tree ranges in difference sizes between 5 and 14-feet.

Gilmer says it’s something special about being able to pick out your own tree versus buying one from a store that was picked by someone else.

“It’s just like picking out your own shoes. You wouldn’t want somebody else to do that for you, and the same way with picking out trees. It’s an event to get to spend some time with your family and get to get out in the fresh air, and of course picking a live tree is really good for the environment,” Gilmer said.

If you’d like to choose and cut your own tree, Falcon Ridge is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, and by appointment only Monday through Friday.

You can reach the farm at (731) 658-5200 or online.

