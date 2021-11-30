Goodwill job fair connects job seekers to employers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A company is helping Jacksonians find work.

Goodwill held a job fair in the Hub City on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair had over 10 vendors that participated.

Attendees could start at the door and continue down the line of companies to get a feel for each offer.

Each vendor in the fair offered jobs from the restaurant industry to factory jobs.

Christine McCrury, with Goodwill, says with the low labor force numbers, these companies have several positions available.

“They need to fill these positions. It is getting close to the holidays and people need extra money. This is an opportunity to get back on your feet before the new year starts,” McCrury said.

There were also vendors that offered resources for those that came in if they were in need.

