City officials remember life of councilman Harvey Buchanan

JACKSON, Tenn. — An influential Hub City leader was remembered by his community following his passing on Friday.

Harvey Buchanan served as Councilman for District 4 in Jackson for 26 years.

NAACP President Harrell Carter grew up with Buchanan, and he said his public service heart started with his family.

“His family is about service and connecting the community. Harvey has been a real good friend over the years, as we worked together with the Boys and Girls Club several years ago. Always been interested in public life,” Carter said.

Buchanan died at the age of 64.

Carter says during Buchanan’s time on the council, he has worked to make his community a better place.

“He has been able to bring in industry, he has been able to help with funding our schools early on. He has also been a giver to people in the community,” Carter said.

Mayor Scott Conger says he worked with Buchanan for several years, and he says the councilman knew the city’s charter front and back.

Conger says Buchanan wanted to be a true servant to his city.

“He wanted to make Jackson better everyday in every aspect of everything he did. From his job in workforce development, [to] serving on the city council. He strived to make Jackson a better place,” Conger said.

He says Buchanan was always teaching others how to better serve the city of Jackson.

“He has kind of been a mentor and a leader. Someone that we all look to to provide that wisdom and guidance on how things have gone. He can give you context on why things were done the way they were done,” Conger said.

Carter says the city will have big shoes to fill, and says Buchanan put his heart and soul into taking care of his community.

“He has left a legacy and a void in this community because the people like the Buchanans are hard to replace,” Carter said.

Funeral services for Buchanan will be held on Dec. 10 at noon.

It’ll be located at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church on Glass Street in Jackson.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.