Deer confirmed to have CWD in Weakley County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A case of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Weakley County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the case on Friday, saying it was found between Dresden and the Henry County line.

The TWRA says there are no changes to hunting regulations at this time, and appreciate the help of hunters in the fight against CWD.

“Hunters have a great opportunity to help in the fight against CWD by continuing to hunt and have their harvest tested. Through our Replacement Buck program, positive deer do not count against your bag limit and through the Fight CWD Incentive program, hunters will receive a voucher to cover meat processing fees for their next deer harvest,” said Stephanie Durno-Karns, assistant chief, game species program.

