Services for Councilman Harvey Buchanan, age 64 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Macedonia Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., at the New Hope Baptist Church.

The Live Webcast for Councilman Buchanan will begin on Friday, at 11:55 A.M. (C.S.T.) You can view the service by clicking on this YouTube link https://youtu.be/JBy6am5BWGA

You can also view the service on our website. If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media.

