Jackson State to host fiber optic boot camp in January

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Fiber Optic Boot Camp is set to be hosted by Jackson State Community College.

The college says its five-day course will teach participants how to complete three industry-standard credentials for fiber optic technicians:

Certified Fiber Optic Technician

Certified Fiber Optic Specialist in Testing and Maintenance

Certified Fiber Optic Specialist Splicing

“This is a great opportunity for current cable and utility technicians to upskill their credentials,” said John McCommon, Director of Workforce Solutions. “This is also a great way for an individual to gain three valuable credentials which will provide them with entry-level skills needed to enter a new high-tech career.”

JSCC says this boot camp will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the JSCC’s McWherter Center everyday from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28.

You can apply online or by calling John McCommon at (731) 425-8826. JSCC says the cost of the course is regularly $2,485.

Jackson State says qualified participants or agencies may receive a $1,590 discount. You can also call McCommon to apply.

The course will be provided by BDI DataLynk, Jackson State says.

