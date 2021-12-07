TWRA gives update on CWD in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chronic wasting disease cases are on the rise in Tennessee, which may pose a problem for some hunters.

Four new counties have been added to the CWD positive list this season:

Henry County

McNairy County

Gibson County

Weakley County

With these additions, there are 14 counties in total across West Tennessee that are CWD positive.

“We’ve had an increase in numbers because we’ve had an increase in hunters supplying samples. Now with that being said, CWD is here to stay,” said Amy Spencer, who does outreach and communications for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The best way to find out if a deer has CWD is to have it tested. It typically takes around two weeks.

There are many drop off locations across West Tennessee, which are funded by the TWRA.

For more information, you can go to cwdintennessee.com.

