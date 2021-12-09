Ernestine Goodwin Hill Pruitt, age 93, resident of Southaven, Mississippi, departed this life Wednesday morning, December 8, 2021 at her home.

Ernestine was born October 16, 1928 in New Albany, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Henry Harrison Goodwin and Jettie Mae Lee Goodwin. She received her education in New Albany, Mississippi and moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she spent most of her adult life. She later moved to Arlington, Tennessee for a short period before moving to Southaven in 2011.

Ernestine was employed as a cook at Lipscomb Country Hams before her retirement 30 years ago. She was married to Herman Hill before his passing in 1994 and then was married to Carlton Pruitt who passed in 2011. Mrs. Pruitt was of the Protestant faith and attended Assembly of God churches. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, cooking and word puzzles.

Mrs. Pruitt is survived by three sons, Larry N. Hill of Memphis, TN, Michael D. Hill (Rebecca) of Memphis, TN and Stephen Lee Hill (Lisa) of Southaven, MS; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Sandra Trejo and Deborah Champluvier.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Pruitt will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Father Troy Mashburn of St. John Orthodox Church in Memphis officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Pruitt will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Nicholas Hill, Michael Hill and Stephen Hill.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

