Funeral service for Minnie Smith, age 82, will be Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Smith died Sunday, November 30, 2021 at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Smith will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.