Peggy Ann Stewart Williamson, age 82, resident of Slayden, Mississippi and wife of the late W.A. “Brown” Williamson, departed this life Thursday morning, December 9, 2021 at her home.

Peggy was born July 29, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William Albert “Bill” Stewart, Jr. and Shirley Cawthon Stewart. She graduated from Millington High School and was married April 4, 1961 to W.A. “Brown” Williamson. She was a resident of Slayden, Mississippi for forty years and employed as a hairdresser before her retirement. Peggy was a member of Morris Memorial Baptist Church in Moscow, Tennessee where she sang in the choir.

Mrs. Williamson is survived by her daughter, Trilby West of Slayden, MS; her sister, Shirley Perry of Olive Branch, MS; her brother, Tony Stewart of Oakland, TN; four grandchildren, Korbyn McCreless (Mitchell), Kolton West (Courtney), Drake West and Ryann West; and her great-grandchild, Jaxtyn West.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Williamson will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Mark Duggin officiating. Interment will follow in the Slayden Cemetery in Slayden, Mississippi. A visitation for Mrs. Williamson will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Morris Memorial Baptist Church, 130 3rd Street, Moscow, TN 38057.

