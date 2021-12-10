Karen Thompson

1961 – 2021

Karen Lynn Busby Thompson, age 60, resident of Memphis,

Tennessee and wife of Jeffery Thompson, departed this life

Tuesday evening, December 7, 2021 at her home.

Karen was born May 11, 1961 in Memphis, the daughter of Ruby

Cole Busby and the late Billy Busby. She was married March 23,

1996 to Jeffery Thompson and was employed as a stock and

bond clerk for B. Riley Financial. She was of the Baptist faith and

enjoyed listening to music, hanging around her swimming pool

and being with her family.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeffery

Thompson of Memphis, TN; her son, Zach Thompson of

Memphis, TN; her mother, Ruby Busby of Bartlett, TN; and her

sister, Cindy Godfrey (Tom) of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Thompson will be held at 2 P.M.

Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel

in Somerville with Bro. Tony Watkins of Moscow, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15

Community of Fayette County. A visitation for Mrs. Thompson will

be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, December 13, 2021 at the

Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Sandy Lavaries,

Mike Carter, Odis Stevens, James Hood, Jeff Herrod and Cade

Maness.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

