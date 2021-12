Ms. Kayla Michelle Barnes was born on November 15, 1997, in Detroit, Michigan. She transitioned this life on December 8, 2021, in Jackson, Tennessee.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held in Detroit, Michigan.

Please Keep this Family in Prayer.

