Severe weather damages areas in West TN

WEST TN — We are receiving reports and photos of multiple counties throughout the West Tennessee area with storm damage.

We have included some of the storm damage photos we’ve received here from a campground at Beech Lake and also the Industrial Park in Lexington.

1/9 Beech Lake Campground 3 Courtesy of M.D. Page

2/9 Beech Lake camp damage Courtesy of M.D. Page

3/9 BeechLake camp Damage 4 Courtesy of M.D. Page

4/9 Beech Lake camp Courtesy of M.D. Page

5/9 Beech Lake damage Courtesy of M.D. Page



6/9 BeechLake damage 1 Courtesy of M.D. Page

7/9 Beech Lake damage2 Courtesy of M.D. Page

8/9 Beech Lake Campground Courtesy of M.D. Page

9/9 Lexington Industrial Park Courtesy of M.D. Page



















The WBBJ-7 news team is out in several counties within the surrounding area talking to residents and checking out the destruction.

Tune in tonight at both and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the latest on the damages caused by last night’s severe weather.