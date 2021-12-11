Severe weather damages areas in West TN

Mandy Vandiver,

WEST TN — We are receiving reports and photos of multiple counties throughout the West Tennessee area with storm damage.

We have included some of the storm damage photos we’ve received here from a campground at Beech Lake and also the Industrial Park in Lexington.

The WBBJ-7 news team is out in several counties within the surrounding area talking to residents and checking out the destruction.

Tune in tonight at both and 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the latest on the damages caused by last night’s severe weather.

Categories: Local News
