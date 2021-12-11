Mr. Tony Curtis Long was born on February 16, 1959, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on December 7, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Paul CME. Burial will follow in Montgomery Cemetery.

Open visitation will be from 12:00 pm-7:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.