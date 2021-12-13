Adam Dewain Solley
Adam Dewain Solley, age 38, resident of Stanton, Tennessee and husband
of Belinda Muntz Solley, departed this life Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Adam was born May 24, 1983 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Michael
Solley and Brenda Morrisson Solley. He graduated from Brighton High
School and was employed with Nance Services as a plumber. He was
saved and baptized at Keeling Baptist Church in Stanton and later attended
True Word Baptist Church in Arlington. Adam had a heart of gold and loved
being with his family. He enjoyed basketball, fishing and hunting.
Adam is survived by his wife, Belinda Muntz Solley of Arlington, TN; his
daughter, Shyanne Arianna-Mae Solley of Arlington, TN; two sons, Aden
Patrick DeWaine Solley of Stanton, TN and Austin Len Kee of Oakland,
TN; his parents, Michael and Brenda Solley of Stanton, TN; and his
grandson, Jaxon Busby.
Funeral Services for Mr. Solley will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday,
December 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The
officiating minister will be Bro. Mark Vigus of True Word Baptist Church
and personal remarks will be given by Cody Laughter. Interment will follow
in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Hickory Withe Community. Visitations for
Mr. Solley will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and from
11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Peebles West
Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cody Laughter, Hunter
Laughter, Stephen Marbry, Josh Walls, William Prokop and Billy Johnson.
The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial
Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
