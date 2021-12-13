Adam Dewain Solley, age 38, resident of Stanton, Tennessee and husband

of Belinda Muntz Solley, departed this life Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Adam was born May 24, 1983 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Michael

Solley and Brenda Morrisson Solley. He graduated from Brighton High

School and was employed with Nance Services as a plumber. He was

saved and baptized at Keeling Baptist Church in Stanton and later attended

True Word Baptist Church in Arlington. Adam had a heart of gold and loved

being with his family. He enjoyed basketball, fishing and hunting.

Adam is survived by his wife, Belinda Muntz Solley of Arlington, TN; his

daughter, Shyanne Arianna-Mae Solley of Arlington, TN; two sons, Aden

Patrick DeWaine Solley of Stanton, TN and Austin Len Kee of Oakland,

TN; his parents, Michael and Brenda Solley of Stanton, TN; and his

grandson, Jaxon Busby.

Funeral Services for Mr. Solley will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday,

December 15, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The

officiating minister will be Bro. Mark Vigus of True Word Baptist Church

and personal remarks will be given by Cody Laughter. Interment will follow

in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Hickory Withe Community. Visitations for

Mr. Solley will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 and from

11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Peebles West

Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cody Laughter, Hunter

Laughter, Stephen Marbry, Josh Walls, William Prokop and Billy Johnson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial

Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.