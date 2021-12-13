David Russell Phillips, age 89, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and

husband of the late Juna T. Phillips, departed this life Thursday afternoon,

December 9, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

David was born September 16, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of

the late Charles E. Phillips and Gladys Russell Phillips. He received his

education in El Paso, Texas and was a former resident of Memphis,

Tennessee, Silver City, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas and Gallaway,

Tennessee before moving to Oakland. David enjoyed going to church and

was a member of Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church. He was employed as

a retail clerk and greeter at Wal-Mart for 23 years and enjoyed helping

others and flying in airplanes.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his “brother in Christ”, Kevin Grimes and

numerous cousins. He is also survived by his Hickory Withe Presbyterian

Church family.

Funeral Services for Mr. Phillips will be held at 12 noon Tuesday,

December 14, 2021 at Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church in Eads,

Tennessee with Bro. Doug Barcroft, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for

Mr. Phillips will be from 11 A.M. to 12 noon Tuesday, December 14, 2021

at Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church.

The family requests that memorials be directed to The Billy Graham

Evangelistic Association, 4350 Westmont Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217,

Hickory Withe Presbyterian Church, 2420 Donelson Drive, Eads, TN 38028

or Forever Young Senior Veterans, 185 S. Center Street #110, Collierville,

TN 38017.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes

