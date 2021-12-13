Shirley Lee Osteen Berry
Shirley Lee Osteen Berry, age 80, resident of Finger, Tennessee and
wife of Mr. George Berry, departed this life Saturday morning,
December 11, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in
Jackson, Tennessee.
Shirley was born June 17, 1941 in Slayden, Mississippi, the daughter
of the late Robert Lee Osteen and Dovie Lee Feathers Osteen. She
received her education in the Fayette County School System and was
married May 17, 1962 to Mr. George Berry. She had been a resident
of Moscow for much of her married life and was employed at The
Troxel Company in Moscow before her retirement in 2006. Shirley was
a member of Encounter Community Church in Selmer, Tennessee
and enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, crocheting and singing.
Mrs. Berry is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mr. George Berry
of Finger, TN; her son, Rev. Melvin Berry (Tonya) of Finger, TN; three
grandchildren, Ericka Graham, Amanda Hart and Kayla Johnson; and
two great-grandchildren, Eden Graham and Canaan Graham. In
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister,
Rudell Northcutt and five brothers, LT Osteen, Woody Osteen, Aubrey
Osteen, Wayne Osteen and Leon Osteen.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Berry will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday,
December 16, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in
Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Tony Watkins, Bro.
Melvin Berry and Bro. David Paseur. Interment will follow in the
Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Berry will be
from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Peebles
Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart
Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.
