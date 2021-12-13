Shirley Lee Osteen Berry, age 80, resident of Finger, Tennessee and

wife of Mr. George Berry, departed this life Saturday morning,

December 11, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in

Jackson, Tennessee.

Shirley was born June 17, 1941 in Slayden, Mississippi, the daughter

of the late Robert Lee Osteen and Dovie Lee Feathers Osteen. She

received her education in the Fayette County School System and was

married May 17, 1962 to Mr. George Berry. She had been a resident

of Moscow for much of her married life and was employed at The

Troxel Company in Moscow before her retirement in 2006. Shirley was

a member of Encounter Community Church in Selmer, Tennessee

and enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, crocheting and singing.

Mrs. Berry is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mr. George Berry

of Finger, TN; her son, Rev. Melvin Berry (Tonya) of Finger, TN; three

grandchildren, Ericka Graham, Amanda Hart and Kayla Johnson; and

two great-grandchildren, Eden Graham and Canaan Graham. In

addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister,

Rudell Northcutt and five brothers, LT Osteen, Woody Osteen, Aubrey

Osteen, Wayne Osteen and Leon Osteen.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Berry will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday,

December 16, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in

Somerville. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Tony Watkins, Bro.

Melvin Berry and Bro. David Paseur. Interment will follow in the

Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Berry will be

from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Peebles

Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart

Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.