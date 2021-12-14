Billy Ray Macon

Billy Ray Macon, age 82, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Salem Church Cemetery in Gadsden, TN.

Mr. Macon was born on July 31, 1939, to the late Nathaniel Duke Macon and Mattie Mae Ellis Macon. He worked as a glue machine operator for Alton Box Company for many years. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 45 years: Helen Sue Macon; one brother: James Nathaniel Macon; and one sister: Marie Craig.

He is survived by one son: James Michael Macon (Regina) of Humboldt, TN; one daughter: Peggy Ann Rice of Gadsden, TN; one brother: Benny Owen Macon (Roselle) of Gadsden, TN; one sister: Faye Selph (Franklin) of Gadsden, TN; He leaves a legacy of 2 grandchildren: Jamie Macon and Jonathan Macon (Samantha) and 5 great-grandchildren: Carl Denton of KS, Hunter Kovar, Noah James, Harley Macon and Henry Macon all of Friendship, TN.