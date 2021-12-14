Fund established to help recovery efforts in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Community Fund has been established by the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber says the fund was setup to help with tornado relief efforts following Friday’s storms.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that passed through the county was an EF-3, with winds ranging from 136 to 165 mph. It left five people hurt.

The news release says that the estimated amount needed for Henry County’s relief effort is $100,000. A total of 30 agricultural barns and two chicken houses were destroyed.

You can donate to help those affected by the tornado in Henry County here.

