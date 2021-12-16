Graveside funeral services for Evie Lois Vaughn, 88, will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery near Christmasville. The family will be able to visit before and after the service at the cemetery. Mrs. Vaughn, a homemaker and retired home mother for the Baptist School of Nursing, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. She was born on March 5, 1933 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Don and Evie Taylor Williams. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in McLemoresville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Cathy Vaughn Hargrove.

Survivors include her sons Michael Vaughn and Keith Vaughn, three sisters Bettie Scates, Debbie Williams, and Shelby Branch, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.