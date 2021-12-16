|J. Odean Morris of Paris, TN
|82
|Her residence
|Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|2:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|William “Buddy” Morris of Grace Baptist Church
|Smith Cemetery- 2890 Briarpatch Lake Rd., Paris, TN 38242
|12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 prior to the service
|August 10, 1939 in Henry Co., Tennessee
|Scott Lewis, Ben Taylor, Lee Chandler, Dustin Morris, Michael McGowan, and Sam Rushing.
Honorary Pallbearers: Great grandsons
|Elvis “Jack” Matheny and Clara Matheny, both preceded
|Sherman William Morris, Married: Dec. 23, 1954; Preceded: June 5, 1985
|Deborah Taylor of Paris, TN
Lori (Tommy) Chandler of McKenzie, TN
Cynthia Lewis, preceded
|William B. Morris of Paris, TN
Larry “Bucky” Morris of Paris, TN
|Dorothy Hutson of Allen Park, MI
Carolyn Fodge of McKenzie, TN
Virginia Morehead, preceded
|William Eli Matheny, Elvis Matheny, Jr., and Earl Matheny
all three preceded
|Scott Lewis, Ben Taylor (Jayme Freburg), Dustin Morris (Alyssa Carter), Lee (Jessica) Chandler, Misty (Joe) Reddick, and Wendy (John) Burroughs.
|(16) great- grandchildren and (3) Great- great- grandchildren.
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
|Ms. Morris was Baptist by faith and she worked at Salant & Salant for 13 years and Emerson Electric for 20 years. She was assistant scout leader for a number of years.