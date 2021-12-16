J. Odean  Morris

Morris OdeanJ. Odean  Morris of Paris, TN
82
Her residence
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
2:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
William “Buddy” Morris of Grace Baptist Church
Smith Cemetery- 2890 Briarpatch Lake Rd., Paris, TN 38242
12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021 prior to the service
August 10, 1939 in Henry Co., Tennessee
Scott Lewis, Ben Taylor, Lee Chandler, Dustin Morris, Michael McGowan, and Sam Rushing.

Honorary Pallbearers: Great grandsons
Elvis “Jack” Matheny and Clara Matheny, both preceded
Sherman William Morris, Married: Dec. 23, 1954; Preceded: June 5, 1985
Deborah Taylor of Paris, TN

Lori (Tommy) Chandler of McKenzie, TN

Cynthia Lewis, preceded
William B. Morris of Paris, TN

Larry “Bucky”  Morris of Paris, TN
Dorothy Hutson of Allen Park, MI

Carolyn Fodge of McKenzie, TN

Virginia Morehead, preceded
William Eli Matheny, Elvis Matheny, Jr., and Earl Matheny

all three preceded
Scott Lewis, Ben Taylor (Jayme Freburg), Dustin Morris (Alyssa Carter), Lee (Jessica) Chandler, Misty (Joe) Reddick, and Wendy (John) Burroughs.
(16) great- grandchildren and (3) Great- great- grandchildren.
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
Ms. Morris was Baptist by faith and she worked at Salant & Salant for 13 years and Emerson Electric for 20 years. She was assistant scout leader for a number of years.
