Funeral service for Sonja Holmes, age 55, will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Mrs. Holmes died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Erlanger East Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Holmes will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

