Robert Eugene Parish

McKenzie, TN

Visitation for Robert Eugene Parish, 48 will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 starting at 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home.

Mr. Parish, a General Contractor died Tuesday at Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville, TN.

He was born on June 12, 1973 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to Robert E. and Sandra Kaye McMackin. He was preceded in death by his parents..

Survivors include his partner of 15 years Carol McMacain , a daughter Rebecca (Jake) Collins of Murfreesboro, TN, his sisters Sandra Joy Shinner and Frances Brown both of Colorado Springs, CO..

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.