Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Salvation Army says Farmington-area residents of northern New Mexico are donating gifts and money after somebody stole a van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys to be distributed to over 350 children.

The marked van was stolen Tuesday from outside a store. Lt. Christopher Rockwell said the community’s response was heartwarming and that “the Grinch will not have

this victory.”

Farmington police an arrest warrant has been issued in the case and they are looking for a 37-year-old man who is considered a suspect.

Police say the van and toys haven’t been recovered yet, no arrest has been made and a possible motive for the theft hasn’t been determined.

