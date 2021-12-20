Elizabeth Ann Byrum Kail

Elizabeth Ann Byrum Kail, age 85, of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. A Graveside Funeral Service to honor her life will be on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 3:30 PM at the Providence UMC Cemetery with Bro. JP Barden officiating. Burial will follow at the Providence UMC Cemetery. Visitation for Ann will be on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. Ann was born in Haywood County on December 17, 1936. She worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Bill Hampton. She is survived by her husband Franklin Kail of Brownsville, TN; one son, Wilton Davis of Gadsden, TN; one step-son, Rob Kail of Bells, TN; two brothers, Jerry Byrum of Memphis, TN and Jimmy Byrum (Dianne) of Brownsville, TN. She also leaves behind her step-grandchildren, Brandon Kail (Hannah) and Anna Kail; step great-grandchildren, Carter Kail and Evilyn Kail; her nephews, Jim Byrum (Shelly) and Charles Byrum; her great-niece, Madi Byrum and great-nephews, Noah Byrum and JT Byrum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel Byrum and Eleanor Tippett Byrum. Pallbearers for the service are Jim Byrum, Charles Byrum, Noah Byrum, JT Byrum, Jeff Jackson and Brandon Kail. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Providence UMC Cemetery, 21 Shaw Rd, Jackson, TN 38301. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.