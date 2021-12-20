Joy Fay Burleson, age 73, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. John Allen Newman officiating. Burial to follow in the Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Burleson will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Burleson was born on August 15, 1948, in Bells, TN to the late Dewitt Talmage Clem and Stella Maybell Archie Clem. She was the nurse and caregiver for her family. She loved to cook and ride around looking at peaceful scenery. But most of all, she enjoyed being a Nanny to her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. She was also preceded in death by two brothers: Billy Wayne Clem and John Clem; and one infant sister: Hilda Clem.

She is survived by her husband of over 16 years: Richard Burleson of Humboldt, TN; one son: Jason Christopher Walters (Amber) of Halls, TN; three daughters: Kayla Joyner (Jack) of Gibson Co, TN, Marla Hatley (Damon) of Parson, TN, Tammy Farrell of Milan, TN; two sisters: Mary Nell Tinker of Bells, TN, Dotty Ann Cowan of Alamo, TN; She leaves a legacy of 11 grandchildren: Jacob, Cody, Breanna, Madison, Kelsey, Haley, Brandy, Justin, Jeremy, Christopher, Dillon and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her precious fur baby, “Wink”.

Serving as pallbearers are Christopher Ellington, Conner Ellington, Justin Elmore, Jacob Walters, Cody Walters, and Dillon Selph; Honorary Pallbearers serving are Charlie Burleson and Jack Joyner.